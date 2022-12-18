Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $495.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

