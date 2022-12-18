F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.85. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

