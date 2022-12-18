Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,933 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

