Farmers Trust Co. Sells 280 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

