Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,033,699 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 235.1% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,342,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 942,060 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 155.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 624,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 550,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $386.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.