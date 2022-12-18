Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,222,741 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 7.9 %

IHRT stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.60. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

