Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 148,993 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6,210.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.59 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

