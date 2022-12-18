Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 254,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

