Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,191 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $843.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $893.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $848.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.