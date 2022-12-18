Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131,962 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Herc by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herc Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

