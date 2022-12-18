Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 110,625 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,625 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 618,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

