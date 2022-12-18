Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 118,443 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 422.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

