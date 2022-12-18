Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 144,780 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,780 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wix.com by 42.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $231,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $363,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Wix.com by 9.6% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 450,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of WIX opened at $80.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.10. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

