Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 28,704 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after buying an additional 317,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $69.17 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.