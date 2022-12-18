Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 420,301 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

