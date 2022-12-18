Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

