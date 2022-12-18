Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 80,968 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1,202.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,968 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 216.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $123.62 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

