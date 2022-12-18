Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 1,662,109 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,662,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $5.19 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $348.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

