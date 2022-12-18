Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.36. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.