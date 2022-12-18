Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB opened at $26.73 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $724.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

