Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,077 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.6% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 354.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,368,328 shares of company stock worth $57,672,453 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

