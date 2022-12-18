Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6,031.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,630 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $191.90 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $295.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

