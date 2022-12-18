Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

