Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Akouos worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 478,209 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Akouos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akouos by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akouos by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.55. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

AKUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Akouos news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

