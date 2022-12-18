Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.74 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,777 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.1 %

MOS stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.