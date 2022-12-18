Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

