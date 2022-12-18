Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 2.1 %

MKL opened at $1,253.44 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,238.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.