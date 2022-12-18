Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.19 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $112.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.