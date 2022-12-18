Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.80 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

