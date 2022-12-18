Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $348.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.10 and a 200-day moving average of $336.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

