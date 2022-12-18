Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,308,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,279,977.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,545 shares of company stock worth $17,169,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

