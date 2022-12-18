Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

