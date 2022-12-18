Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.