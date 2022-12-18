Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after buying an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,803,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 561,815 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.37.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

