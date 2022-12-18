Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

