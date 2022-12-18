Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,347,378 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

