Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Block by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,699,000 after purchasing an additional 332,363 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Block by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 1,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

