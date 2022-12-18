Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

