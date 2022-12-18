Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $18.69 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

