Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 485,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

