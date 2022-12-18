Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

