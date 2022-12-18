Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Palomar by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 25.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 184,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

