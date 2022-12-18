Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

