Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

