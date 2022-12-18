Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SGRY stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

