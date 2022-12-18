Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $13.49 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 424,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $826,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

ZG stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

