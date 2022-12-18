Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 109,896 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $334,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 202,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 104.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

