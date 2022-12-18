Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,797 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

