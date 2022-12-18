Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 301,565 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 358,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.16 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

