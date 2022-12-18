Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 42,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $353.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.09.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

